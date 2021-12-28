UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), UPSC NDA/NA I 2021 on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for UPSC NDA and NA 1 Exam can download their marks through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The Commission has conducted the written exam on April 18, 2021. The UPSC NDA NA 1 exams were conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 147th Course and Naval Academy for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Note, a total of 517 candidates have been selected on the basis of a written exam held by the Commission.Also Read - SINP Recruitment 2022: Apply For Research Associate Posts on saha.ac.in | Details Inside

For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps to download the UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2021. Follow the steps given below.

Step by step guide to download the UPSC NDA & NA 1 Result 2021

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Click on the notice that reads ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021’ available on the “What’s New” Section on the homepage. You will be directed to a new webpage. Click on the ‘Documents‘ option. A new PDF will be opened. Save, Download UPSC NDA and NA 1 Marks 2021, and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also download the Results from the link given below.

