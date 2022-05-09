UPSC NDA, NA I Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission on Monday declared the result of the National Defence Academy(NDA) and Naval Academy(NA) Examination (I), 2022. Those candidates who have appeared for UPSC NDA and NA I exam can download their results through the official website of UPSC, at upsc.gov.in. The Commission has conducted the NDA and NA Exam (I) written exam 2022 on April 10, 2022.Also Read - SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Registration For 28 Posts Begins at sidbi.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

"Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview," reads the official notice. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the UPSC NDA, and NA I Result 2022.

UPSC NDA and NA 1 Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘What is New’ section available on the Homepage.

Click on the link that reads ‘ Written Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2022.’

A new PDF will be opened.

Scroll the PDF to check your roll number.

Save, Download UPSC NDA and NA 1 Result 2022, and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the official notification, the mark sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission's website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result.

Alternatively, candidates can also download the Result from the direct link given below.