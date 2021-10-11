New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) abiding by the directions of the Supreme Court passed on Sept 22 to the Central govt, has invited the female candidates to participate in the NDA 2021 exam. Meanwhile, the criteria based on physical fitness and eligibility to qualify for the NDA exam have not been issued yet.Also Read - UPSC Selects 31 Candidates For Joint Secretary, Director-Level Posts In Various Ministries, Govt Departments

As per the sources, the exam is behind the scheduled time, and is under speculations that UPSC will soon roll out the eligibility criteria based on physical fitness in order to avoid more delay. According to the issued official notice by the Union Public Service Commission, the National Defence Academy exam will be held on Nov 14. Earlier on Sept 8, the union government had informed the apex court that it has allowed female candidates to register themselves in NDA And Naval Academy(NA) courses.

The application form for the female candidates was open from Sept 24 to Oct 8. For male candidates, the application process was scheduled between June 9 to June 29.

A total of 400 posts will be filled by the UPSC NDA II 2021 where 370 candidates will be selected for the NDA While 30 for NA. Interested candidates can check more details about the exam on the official website which is upsc.gov.in.

Earlier the Centre has issued an affidavit to the apex court stating that there is a need for preparing different aspects of training for female candidates. Earlier, on August 18, the Supreme Court had passed an interim order allowing women to take the exam slated on September 5. However, later the exam has been rescheduled to November 14.