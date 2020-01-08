UPSC NDA 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released a notification announcing the online application process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020. Interested candidates can register for the UPSC NDA 2020 examination by visiting the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

Applicants must note that applications for UPSC NDA 2020 will be accepted till 6 PM on January 28. Online applications can be withdrawn until February 8.

There are a total of 418 vacancies, including 370 in NDA and 48 in the Naval Academy. The course will commence from January 2, 2021.

Here’s how to apply for UPSC NDA 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, i.e, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section and click on link that reads ‘Exam Notification: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020’

Step 3: Select your preferred post for application and click on ‘Apply Now’.

Step 4: Enter the details required in the application form. Check thoroughly and click on ‘Continue’.

Step 5: Select your preferred examination centre and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and hit ‘Submit’. Your application will be registered with the UPSC.

Eligibility criteria

Applications are open ONLY for unmarried male candidates born on or after July 2, 2001, and not later than July 1, 2004.

Candidates need at least 12th Class pass qualification of the 10+2 pattern from any recognised State Education Board or University. Those applying for Naval Academy require 12th Class pass qualification of the 10+2 pattern with Physic and Mathematics from any recognised State Education Board or University.

Candidates who qualify the eligibility criteria will be issued an e-Admit Card on the UPSC website three weeks prior to the examination date.