UPSC NDA Result 2023 Date: NDA And NA Result Soon at upsc.gov.in; Tentative Schedule Inside
UPSC NDA and NA Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission conducted the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 at various Centers/Venues all over India on September 3, 2023 (Sunday). Candidates can check the UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/. As per media reports, the Commission is likely to release the UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023 on September 25, 2023. However, no official statement has been made by the Commission yet.
