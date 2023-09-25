Home

UPSC NDA Result 2023 LIVE: NDA And NA Result at upsc.gov.in Today; Date, Time, Direct Link

UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) conducted the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 at various Centers/Venues all over India on September 3, 2023. Candidates can check the UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at and . As per media reports, the Commission is likely to announce the UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023 on September 25, 2023. However, no official statement has been made by the Commission yet.

The Union Public Service Commission shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choice would also undergo CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023.

NOTE: UPSC has not announced UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023 Date And Time. The above dates are tentative in nature.

Follow LIVE Updates on UPSC NDA and NA Result 2023

