Home

Education

UPSC NDA Result 2023: NDA And NA Final Result Declared At upsc.gov.in; 628 Candidate Qualify

UPSC NDA Result 2023: NDA And NA Final Result Declared At upsc.gov.in; 628 Candidate Qualify

UPSC NDA and NA Final Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has declared the final result for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2023. Candidates can check

UPSC NDA and NA Final Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has declared the final result for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2023. Candidates can check the UPSC NDA and NA Result(I) 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at and . “The following is the list, in order of merit of 628 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 16th April, 2023 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 151st Course and Naval Academy for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC),” UPSC in an official statement said.

Trending Now

The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC.

You may like to read

UPSC NDA and NA Final Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard?

The result is also available on the UPSC website at https://www.upsc.gov.in. However, the marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.