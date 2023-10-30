Home

Education

UPSC NDA Result 2023: Marks of Recommended Candidates Released; Check Scores Here

UPSC NDA Result 2023: Marks of Recommended Candidates Released; Check Scores Here

Candidates can check the UPSC NDA and NA Scores(I) 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA Result 2023: NDA And NA Final Result(I) Declared At upsc.gov.in; 628 Candidate Qualify

UPSC NDA and NA Final Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the marks of the recommended candidates for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2023. Candidates can check the UPSC NDA and NA Scores(I) 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at and . The list mentions the candidate’s roll number, name of the candidate, and total marks obtained in the written examination, SSB marks and total marks.

Trending Now

A total of 628 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) on April 16, 2023 and the subsequent Interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 151st Course and Naval Academy for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

You may like to read

UPSC NDA Result 2023 Marks of Recommended Candidates(pdf)

UPSC NDA Result 2023: How to Check Marks of Recommended Candidates?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) at and

and On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023.” A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

Check your scores and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.