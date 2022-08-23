UPSC Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched the One Time Registration (OTR) platform on its official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in on a 24X7 basis. As per the official notification, the OTR will be useful for the candidates as it will not only save them from filling in their basic personal details again for any subsequent examination being conducted by the Commission but also eliminate any possibility of submission of incorrect information by them as their basic personal details will be validated by the candidates themselves.Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Register For 36 Posts at recruit.barc.gov.in; Read Details Here

UPSC One-Time Registration

According to the official notification, the aspirants, who wish to apply for any future examination(s) of the Commission, are required to register themselves on the OTR platform by filling up their basic personal information. Once the online registration is completed, the information will remain stored securely in the Commission's servers. An aspirant's information will get automatically populated in the online application form of an Examination for which she/he applies.

UPSC One-Time Registration: How to Fill Form?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) at upsc.gov.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC.”

Enter the registration details such as name, gender, date of birth, email id, OTP, Password, and verification code.

Once registration is completed, log in again using the system-generated id and password.

Verify the provided details.

UPSC One-Time Registration: Check Steps For Applicants

Registration

You should provide the following information

Valid Email ID.

Valid Mobile No.

Personal details as per 10th class Certificate.

Roll No of 10th class Certificate.

Login

You can use the following information:

Valid Email ID.

Valid Mobile No.

Valid UPSC One Time Registration (OTR-ID)

Verification

You should be in the position to verify the following information:

Valid Email ID.

Valid Mobile No.

Personal details as per 10th Class Certificate.

Roll No of 10th Class Certificate.

Dashboard

Apply for Examination.

Payment if required.

Upload Photograph and Signature.

Upload Photo ID Document.

Benefits of One-Time Registration

Applicant needs to fill personal details only once.

Applicant needs to upload required documents only once.

Personal details along with documents are accessible and updatable on a 24×7 basis.

OTR Information is digitally available anytime anywhere.

OTR Information gets automatically populated while applying under any Commission’s Notification.

It is advised to peruse the OTR instructions and fill in the information in the OTR with extreme care to avoid any complications in the future.