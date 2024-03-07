Home

UPSC Opens Modification Facility For CSE Prelims Application Form; Check Last Date, Information You Can Edit

UPSC CSE Prelims Application Correction Window Dates 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will open the Civil Services Prelims Application Correction Window portal today, March 7, 2024. Ca

UPSC CSE Prelims Application Correction Window Dates 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will open the Civil Services Prelims Application Correction Window portal today, March 7, 2024. Candidates can edit their UPSC CSE Prelims application form by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. ‘Correction window to modify the entries (including Photograph/Signature) made by the applicant in their application for CS (P)/IFoS (P) Exam 2024 will be available on Commission’s portal www.upsconline.nic.in from 7th March to 13th March 2024,’ UPSC in an official notice said.

