UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the various post including that of Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer), Data Processing Assistant (DPA), and others on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Here are the steps to download UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Click on the ‘Admit Cards’ option available on the homepage. A new window will open. Click on the link that reads, ‘E-Admit Cards for various Recruitment Posts.’ A new window will again open. Now, click on ‘click here’ given under ‘To Download ADMIT CARD’ against each post. After you have read all instructions, click on ‘Continue to Download Admit Card‘. Enter your required credentials such as Registration Number, select date of birth, captcha code, and click on submit option. Your UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below.

Here’s the Direct Link to Download UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022