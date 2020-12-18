New Delhi: The Supreme Court has given the Centre time till January to decide on giving an extra chance to civil service aspirants for UPSC Prelims 2021. “A proposal to give an extra chance to civil service aspirants affected by coronavirus is under active consideration by the government and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)”, Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday. Also Read - Don't Know What It's Doing: SC Says Not Satisfied With Work of Commission For Air Quality Management in NCR

Notably, the court was hearing a plea filed by 24 UPSC aspirants, seeking an extra attempt in the civil service examinations for the year 2021, as a one-time measure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Farmers' Protest Can go on, Says Supreme Court, Asks Centre to Put Agri Laws on Hold For Now

“An extra attempt is pertinent because their preparation has been severely disrupted on account of the COVID-19 situation and also because they will become age-barred next year”, the plea said. Also Read - Supreme Court Quashes Uttar Pradesh Govt's Plea to Detain Dr Kafeel Khan Under National Security Act

The court has fixed January 11, 2021, as the next date of hearing.