New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is impossible to defer Civil Services exams any further and asked to file an affidavit by tomorrow.

A three-judge bench of the top court was hearing a plea filed by Vasireddy Govardhana Sai Prakash and 20 UPSC aspirants, seeking postponement of the UPSC Civil Services (prelims) exams scheduled on October 4, in view of the surging coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the plea this seven hours long offline exam is taken by approximately six lakh aspirants every year at test centres in 72 cities across the country.

“Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including Petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death. Also, the natural calamities like flood, incessant rain, landslides etc. are likely to directly affect the life and health of the Petitioners and many similarly situated students.

Hence, the impugned Revised Calendar is utterly arbitrary, unreasonable, whimsical and patently violative of the Right to Health and Right to Life of the Petitioners herein and lakhs of similarly situated students, under Article 21,” the petition stated.

The plea also mentioned that the Civil Services Exam, being a recruitment examination, is altogether different from an academic examination and in the event of its postponement, there would not be any question of delay or loss of any academic session.

During the previous hearing on September 24, had granted liberty and issued notices to the respondents in the case.

The matter has been listed again for a hearing again on September 30.