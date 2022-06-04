UPSE Prelims 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to conduct the Prelims exam on June 5, 2022 for all candidates who registered for the Civil Services Exam this year. UPSC has already released the Prelims admit card on upsc.gov.in, and candidates are mandated to take a print of it and carry it to the examination hall. UPSC Prelims 2022 will be held tomorrow in two slots. The morning shift is slated to start from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon is scheduled to begin from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The details of examination venue and slots is already mentioned on their UPSC Civil Services Prelims admit card, and candidates can refer to it.Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2022: 6 Last Minute Tips For UPSC Aspirants

To avoid any last minute confusion, here is a quick look at the documents that candidates needs to carry tomorrow along with what’s allowed and what isn’t during examination. Also Read - UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2022 Released: Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket here

UPSC Prelims 2022: Documents required

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022

A valid photo id proof for checking purposes.

In case your photograph on the UPSC CSE Prelims admit card is not clear, candidates are advised to carry a photo id proof along with two recent passport sized photographs.

In case a candidate is coming with a scribe, the latter has to have their own admit card.

Note: In the UPSC aspirant could not produce the original documents, they might not be allowed to sit for the examination Also Read - Jharkhand: Family of Girl, Who Thought She Cracked UPSC, Apologises For 'Inadvertent Error'

UPSC Prelims 2022: What’s allowed and what’s not

UPSC aspirant must not carry mobile phone and any electronic device like pen drives, Bluetooth etc to the examinational hall. If found in possession of any electronic device during examination, candidate may not be allowed to write the exam.

A simple wrist watch is allowed inside the exam hall. However, smart watches or those with additional fixtures must be avoided.

Candidates must carry a black ball point pen as answers marked with any other colour may not be evaluated.

Carrying of expensive valuables must be avoided as they run the risk of getting lost.

Candidates are allowed to carry their own hand sanitizer in a plastic bottle.

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the country and is conducted with tight security. UPSC usually released the Prelims results within 25-30 days of the exam being held. Those who secure merit in this, will be shortlisted for the next round, the UPSC Mains Exam 2022. India.com wishes all the best to all UPSC Prelims candidates!