UPSC Prelims 2022: The UPSC Prelims 2022 is slated to be held on Sunday (June 5). This means the countdown for the UPSC Prelims 2022 exam have already begun and the students. The UPSC Prelims 2022 exam is the first step for any IAS aspirant and it is important to note that they are well-prepared for it. Many IAS aspirants, who have managed to clear the first step, say that UPSC Prelims can be 'unpredictable' at times so it is important to stay focused and think about understanding and solving the problems.

Here are the few last minute tips we have curated for the students appearing for the UPSC Prelims 2022.

UPSC Prelims 2022: Check last minute tips

Tracking time

Time is an important factor while appearing for the highly competive UPSC Prelims. We may sometimes not know how the time flies during an exam. So, it is important how we manage our time for answers during the UPSC Prelims 2022. However, this does not mean that we should be careless and rush through the answers. It is better to answer the questions first which we are sure since UPSC Prelims 2022 has negative marking.

Staying confident

Appearing for the UPSC Prelims 2022 can be stressful but it is important to remain calm and confident. There is a just a day left for the UPSC Prelims 2022 so there is no point in stressing about the topics. We should believe in our preparation and let those negative thoughts keep away. A day ahead of your UPSC Prelims 2022, stress on the positivity and keep your phone away from social media.

Maintaining Accuracy and fighting negative marking

As we are aware that UPSC Prelims 2022 has negative marking so we should be able to maintain accuracy through our answers. Before attempting any guesswork, we should first quickly attempt the questions which are confident. It is considered one of the affective technique during UPSC exams when we answer the questions which we are sure of and then go back to those questions which are not exactly confident.

Proper sleep and and revision

Revision is obviously the go-to move on a day before the UPSC Prelims 2022. Besides revising all the probable topics, we should also get a proper sleep a day before the exam. It is known that waking up on the wrong side of the bed on the day of the UPSC Prelims 2022 will not help us. So, it is important that we sleep tight and free our mind from negative thoughts when we go to bed.

Wear comfortable clothes

While we are often worried about the UPSC Prelims exam, we forget about taking care of the basic thing. Please note that it is absolutely important to feel comfortable during the UPSC Prelims 2022 exam. So opt for clothes you are comfortable with wearing and keep that outfit ready a day ahead of the UPSC Prelims 2022 exam.