UPSC Prelims 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the UPSC Prelims 2022 on June 5. The UPSC Prelims 2022 exam is the first step for any IAS aspirants and it is important that they are well-prepared for it. Candidates who are appearing for the UPSC Prelims 2022 exam scheduled to take place on June 5 should note few of the announcement by the UPSC on its official website – upsc.gov.in.

Around 10 lakh candidates every year appear for the prestigious UPSC exam in the hope of becoming an IAS officer. The UPSC aspirants are required to prepare for a wide range of topics. Many are able to crack the toughest competitive exam while many break their hearts. Here's a list of FAQs answered for candidates who will be appearing for the UPSC Prelims 2022 on June 5 (Sunday).

UPSC Prelims 2022: Documents required to carry

We know that candidates have filled in the number of the Photo ID Card (viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the Central/State/UT Government) and upload the same while filling up the online application form of the UPSC Prelims 2022 The above number of the Photo ID Card is printed on the e-Admit Card of the Examination issued to the candidate. The candidate is required to carry the same Photo ID Card along with the eAdmit Card/e-Summon Letter for appearing at the UPSC Prelims 2022

This Photo ID Card will be used for all future referencing. In case, the candidateis

unable to produce the same during UPSC Prelims 2022, he/she will have

to submit an undertaking alongwith any other Photo ID Card issued by the Central/State/UT Government.

UPSC Prelims 2022: Reporting time

UPSC Prelims: The candidates are advised to reach the venue much ahead in time so that their entry inside the examination Venue could be ensured smoothly. As regard time for closure of entry, the candidate may note that the entry into the examination Venue is closed 10 minutes before commencement of the examination session. For example, if session

starts at 10:00 am, the entry inside the examination Venue shall be closed sharp at 09:50 am.

UPSC Prelims 2022: Items barred during exam

UPSC Prelims: Mobile phones (even in switched off mode), any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches or camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as

a communication device or any other communication devices and IT gadgets, are banned items and are, therefore, not allowed inside the premises of the venue during the UPSC exams.

Candidates are also advised not to bring any valuable/expensive items to the examination halls/UPSC premises, as safety of such items is not assured.