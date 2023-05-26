Home

UPSC Prelims 2023: Delhi Metro to Start Services on Phase III Sections at 6 AM on Sunday, Check Route Details

UPSC Prelims 2023: The DMRC said the metro services on the rest of the sections will run as per the normal schedule from 6 AM onwards.

This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by the UPSC, the DMRC said in a statement.

UPSC Prelims 2023: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said it has changed its timing for the candidates who are appearing for UPSC Prelims 2023 on Sunday. Taking the DMRC said the metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays will begin at 6 AM on 28 May, 2023. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by the UPSC, the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8:00 AM on Sundays will begin at 6:00 AM this Sunday i.e, 28th May, 2023. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) May 26, 2023

The stations where the metro services will start at 6 AM include Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Noida City Centre – Noida Electronic City, Mundka – Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border – Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden and Dhansa Bus Stand – Dwarka.

Check Route Details

Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)

Noida City Centre – Noida Electronic City

Mundka – Brigadier Hoshiar Singh

Badarpur Border – Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)

Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar

Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden

Dhansa Bus Stand – Dwarka

The DMRC said the metro services on the rest of the sections will run as per the normal schedule from 6 AM onwards.

UPSC Prelims 2023: Details Here

The UPSC Calendar 2023 was released on May 4 and as per the calendar, the UPSC will conduct the civil services prelims exam 2023 on May 28, 2023. The candidates can download the UPSC Calendar 2023 from the official website.

