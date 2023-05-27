By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Check IAS Test Centres, Check City Wise Complete List Here
UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: According to the UPSC CSE exam centre 2023, the Preliminary examination exam will be held in 79 exam centres and the main exam will be held in 24 exam centres.
UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on Sunday, May 28, 2023, as per the schedule. Every year, the Civil Services Exam is conducted for the selection of candidates in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services through a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a personal interview(personality test). According to the UPSC CSE exam centre 2023, the Preliminary examination exam will be held in 79 exam centres and the main exam will be held in 24 exam centres.
While filling out the UPSC IAS application form, applicants must select their preferred IAS exam centres 2023. The Commission has provided UPSC IAS exam centres for both the preliminary and main stages of the exam. Check the list of exam centres below.
UPSC CSE IAS Exam Centres 2023 – Check Test Cities List Here
|ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS
|PORT BLAIR
ANDHRA PRADESH
|ANANTAPUR (ANANTPUR)
|TIRUPATI
|VIJAYAWADA
|VISHAKHAPATNAM
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|ITANAGAR
ASSAM
|DISPUR
|JORHAT
BIHAR
|GAYA
|PATNA
|CHANDIGARH
|CHANDIGARH
CHHATTISGARH
|BILASPUR
|RAIPUR
|DELHI
|DELHI
|GOA
|PANAJI
GUJARAT
|AHMEDABAD
|RAJKOT
HARYANA
|FARIDABAD
|GURGAON
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|SHIMLA
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|JAMMU
|SRINAGAR
|JHARKHAND
|RANCHI
KARNATAKA
|BANGALORE
|DHARWAD
|MYSORE
KERALA
|KOCHI
|KOZHIKODE (CALICUT)
|THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
|LADAKH
|LEH
MADHYA PRADESH
|BHOPAL
|GWALIOR
|INDORE
|JABALPUR
MAHARASHTRA
|AURANGABAD
|MUMBAI
|NASIK
|NAGPUR
|NAVI MUMBAI
|PUNE
|THANE
|MANIPUR
|IMPHAL
|MEGHALAYA
|SHILLONG
|MIZORAM
|AIZAWL
|NAGALAND
|KOHIMA
ODISHA
|CUTTACK
|SAMBALPUR
|PUDUCHERRY
|PUDUCHERRY
|PUNJAB
|LUDHIANA
RAJASTHAN
|AJMER
|JAIPUR
|JODHPUR
|UDAIPUR
|SIKKIM
|GANGTOK
TAMIL NADU
|CHENNAI
|COIMBATORE
|MADURAI
|TIRUCHIRAPALLI
|VELLORE
TELANGANA
|HYDERABAD
|WARANGAL
|TRIPURA
|AGARTALA
UTTAR PRADESH
|AGRA
|ALIGARH
|BAREILLY
|GHAZIABAD
|GORAKHPUR
|LUCKNOW
|GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR
|PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD)
|VARANASI
UTTARAKHAND
|DEHRADUN
|SRINAGAR
WEST BENGAL
|KOLKATA
|SILIGURI (SILIGUDI)
Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres, except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata, and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on a “first-apply-first allot” basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants, who cannot get a Centre of their choice due to the ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.
Before arriving at the exam centre, candidates should check the UPSC CSE 2023 prelims exam day guidelines. Check the guidelines here.The UPSC CSE Prelims E-Admit Card 2023 will be available to download on the official website — upsc.gov.in, the candidates can download the admit card using their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin. India.com wishes each and every candidate – All the Best!
