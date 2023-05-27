UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Check IAS Test Centres, Check City Wise Complete List Here

ZEE Sites

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: According to the UPSC CSE exam centre 2023, the Preliminary examination exam will be held in 79 exam centres and the main exam will be held in 24 exam centres.

Published: May 27, 2023 1:41 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on Sunday, May 28, 2023, as per the schedule. Every year, the Civil Services Exam is conducted for the selection of candidates in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services through a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a personal interview(personality test). According to the UPSC CSE exam centre 2023, the Preliminary examination exam will be held in 79 exam centres and the main exam will be held in 24 exam centres.

While filling out the UPSC IAS application form, applicants must select their preferred IAS exam centres 2023. The Commission has provided UPSC IAS exam centres for both the preliminary and main stages of the exam. Check the list of exam centres below.

UPSC CSE IAS Exam Centres 2023 – Check Test Cities List Here

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDSPORT BLAIR
ANDHRA PRADESH
ANANTAPUR (ANANTPUR)
TIRUPATI
VIJAYAWADA
VISHAKHAPATNAM
ARUNACHAL PRADESHITANAGAR
ASSAM
DISPUR
JORHAT
BIHAR
GAYA
PATNA
CHANDIGARHCHANDIGARH
CHHATTISGARH
BILASPUR
RAIPUR
DELHIDELHI
GOAPANAJI
GUJARAT
AHMEDABAD
RAJKOT
HARYANA
FARIDABAD
GURGAON
HIMACHAL PRADESHSHIMLA
JAMMU & KASHMIR
JAMMU
SRINAGAR
JHARKHANDRANCHI
KARNATAKA
BANGALORE
DHARWAD
MYSORE
KERALA
KOCHI
KOZHIKODE (CALICUT)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
LADAKHLEH
MADHYA PRADESH
BHOPAL
GWALIOR
INDORE
JABALPUR
MAHARASHTRA
AURANGABAD
MUMBAI
NASIK
NAGPUR
NAVI MUMBAI
PUNE
THANE
MANIPURIMPHAL
MEGHALAYASHILLONG
MIZORAMAIZAWL
NAGALANDKOHIMA
ODISHA
CUTTACK
SAMBALPUR
PUDUCHERRYPUDUCHERRY
PUNJABLUDHIANA
RAJASTHAN
AJMER
JAIPUR
JODHPUR
UDAIPUR
SIKKIMGANGTOK
TAMIL NADU
CHENNAI
COIMBATORE
MADURAI
TIRUCHIRAPALLI
VELLORE
TELANGANA
HYDERABAD
WARANGAL
TRIPURAAGARTALA
UTTAR PRADESH
AGRA
ALIGARH
BAREILLY
GHAZIABAD
GORAKHPUR
LUCKNOW
GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR
PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD)
VARANASI
UTTARAKHAND
DEHRADUN
SRINAGAR
WEST BENGAL
KOLKATA
SILIGURI (SILIGUDI)

Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres, except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata, and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on a “first-apply-first allot” basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants, who cannot get a Centre of their choice due to the ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.

Before arriving at the exam centre, candidates should check the UPSC CSE 2023 prelims exam day guidelines. Check the guidelines here.The UPSC CSE Prelims E-Admit Card 2023 will be available to download on the official website — upsc.gov.in, the candidates can download the admit card using their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin. India.com wishes each and every candidate – All the Best! 

