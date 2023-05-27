Home

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Check IAS Test Centres, Check City Wise Complete List Here

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: According to the UPSC CSE exam centre 2023, the Preliminary examination exam will be held in 79 exam centres and the main exam will be held in 24 exam centres.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on Sunday, May 28, 2023, as per the schedule. Every year, the Civil Services Exam is conducted for the selection of candidates in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services through a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a personal interview(personality test). According to the UPSC CSE exam centre 2023, the Preliminary examination exam will be held in 79 exam centres and the main exam will be held in 24 exam centres.

While filling out the UPSC IAS application form, applicants must select their preferred IAS exam centres 2023. The Commission has provided UPSC IAS exam centres for both the preliminary and main stages of the exam. Check the list of exam centres below.

UPSC CSE IAS Exam Centres 2023 – Check Test Cities List Here

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS PORT BLAIR ANDHRA PRADESH ANANTAPUR (ANANTPUR) TIRUPATI VIJAYAWADA VISHAKHAPATNAM ARUNACHAL PRADESH ITANAGAR ASSAM DISPUR JORHAT BIHAR GAYA PATNA CHANDIGARH CHANDIGARH CHHATTISGARH BILASPUR RAIPUR DELHI DELHI GOA PANAJI GUJARAT AHMEDABAD RAJKOT HARYANA FARIDABAD GURGAON HIMACHAL PRADESH SHIMLA JAMMU & KASHMIR JAMMU SRINAGAR JHARKHAND RANCHI KARNATAKA BANGALORE DHARWAD MYSORE KERALA KOCHI KOZHIKODE (CALICUT) THIRUVANANTHAPURAM LADAKH LEH MADHYA PRADESH BHOPAL GWALIOR INDORE JABALPUR MAHARASHTRA AURANGABAD MUMBAI NASIK NAGPUR NAVI MUMBAI PUNE THANE MANIPUR IMPHAL MEGHALAYA SHILLONG MIZORAM AIZAWL NAGALAND KOHIMA ODISHA CUTTACK SAMBALPUR PUDUCHERRY PUDUCHERRY PUNJAB LUDHIANA RAJASTHAN AJMER JAIPUR JODHPUR UDAIPUR SIKKIM GANGTOK TAMIL NADU CHENNAI COIMBATORE MADURAI TIRUCHIRAPALLI VELLORE TELANGANA HYDERABAD WARANGAL TRIPURA AGARTALA UTTAR PRADESH AGRA ALIGARH BAREILLY GHAZIABAD GORAKHPUR LUCKNOW GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD) VARANASI UTTARAKHAND DEHRADUN SRINAGAR WEST BENGAL KOLKATA SILIGURI (SILIGUDI)

Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres, except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata, and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on a “first-apply-first allot” basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants, who cannot get a Centre of their choice due to the ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.

Before arriving at the exam centre, candidates should check the UPSC CSE 2023 prelims exam day guidelines. Check the guidelines here.The UPSC CSE Prelims E-Admit Card 2023 will be available to download on the official website — , the candidates can download the admit card using their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin. India.com wishes each and every candidate – All the Best!

