UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024: How To Crack CSAT? IFS Officer Shares Tips, Strategies

Himanshu Tyagi, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from the MP cadre, took to X(formerly Twitter) to offer valuable advice for acing the civil services exam – an exam known as one of the toughest tests in our country.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) is an important part of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Clearing this esteemed examination requires a strategic approach, regular practice, and a calm demeanor. Familiarity with the exam pattern and syllabus is a must. Speaking on the same line, Himanshu Tyagi, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from the MP cadre, took to X(formerly Twitter) to offer golden tips for acing the civil services exam – a prestigious and one of the toughest examinations. As per his Twitter thread, he emphasized the necessity of beginning diligent hard work, urging those who haven’t already to start now to conquer the ‘most unpredictable and challenging stage’ of the UPSC exam.

UPSC CSE Exam 2024: Golden Tips to Crack Civil Services Prelims Examination(CSAT)

Focus on prelim preparation: As per the exam calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 will be held on May 26, 2024, while its notification will be released on February 14, 2023. The last date to apply for the same is March 5, 2024. IFS Himanshu Tyagi suggested focusing on preliminary exam preparation. Tricks play an important role in prelims: Aspirants need to understand the tricks and tips to clear the preliminary examination. Tricks would work only if your basics are strong: Furthermore, he recommended that the strategies crucial for success in this exam are effective only when candidates possess a strong grasp of the fundamentals. CSAT Preparation: CSAT is new havoc now. Aspirants must work on their quantitative and analytical abilities. Regular practice of mathematical problems and data interpretation is important. Therefore, aspirants are advised to solve all CSAT PYQs twice. Go for the CSAT test series only if they are done with PYQs. Aspirants must start solving mock tests and determine their optimum. One should solve as many mock tests as possible. See what works for you, and what does not. Make your strategy| Candidates must make their exam preparation strategy. Understand the exam pattern, mark allocation, and time constraints. Understand the question before attempting to answer. Misinterpreting questions can lead to mistakes. One should review concepts and practice regularly. Revision aids in retaining information. Solve an MCQ, and learn all associated concepts. Make notes. Revise them at proper intervals.

Wishing you all the very best as you approach your exam! May your hard work and dedication pave the way for your success.

If you’re gearing up for #UPSCPrelims2024 , this is a must-read.👇🧵 — Himanshu Tyagi IFS (@Himanshutyg_ifs) December 14, 2023

