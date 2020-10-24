UPSC Prelims Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC Prelims result 2020 on Friday. Those who appeared for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 on October 4, can access their results from the Commission’s official website — upsc.gov.in. Also Read - UPSC IES Exam 2020: Indian Economic Services Recruitment Cancelled Due to No Vacancies

Follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC–upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 results’

Step 3: The result PDF will appear on your screen

Step 4: Scan through the list for your roll number

Direct link to check UPSC Prelims Result 2020

“All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 to be held from Friday, the 08/01/2021. Important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will also be available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the ONLINE DAF-I. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the

Civil Services Examination, 2020 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification

dated 12.02.2020”, said the result notification.