UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online recruitment applications for its various posts on the official website or the official online recruitment portal.

Interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply on or before October 17, 2019.

Here are the details regarding the various UPSC posts offered this year as per the official notification:

1) One Scientist (UR) – B (Ballistics), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs.

2) One Assistant Director (UR) — (Industrial Hygiene), Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institute (DGFASLI) Mumbai, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

3) One Drugs Inspector (UR) — (Unani), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi.

4) Nine Medical Officer (SC-03, EWS-01, UR-05) — (Ayurveda), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi.