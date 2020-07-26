UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rolled out applications for the posts of Assistant Professor and for various other posts. All those who are interested can apply for these posts on official website upsc.gov.in. Further, people are requested to apply by August 13, to avoid missing out on the deadline.

Prior to apply, candidates can have a look at UPSC Recruitment 2020 important dates:

Application began on July 24, 2020

Application to close on August 13, 2020

Check vacancy deatails here:

Medical Officer/Research Officer has 36 posts, while Assistant Engineer has 3 posts. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor has 60 posts. Senior Scientific Officer has a total of 21 vacancies. For Architect (Group-A), 1 post has been announced by the Commission.

Application fee:

Those who are planning to apply must note that they have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 through online payments modes. For SC/ST/PH/Women, there is no payment fees.

The official notification:

Here’s the link to official notification of the UPSC recruitment