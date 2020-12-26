UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a total of 347 vacancies for various posts on its official website upsc.gov.in. All those who are interested can visit the official website and apply for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2020: 121 Vacancies Announced For Medical Officer, Assistant Engineer And Other Posts, Apply Now | Check All Details Here

The last date of application is January 5, 2021 (6 pm). Interested candidates are advised not wait till the last moment to apply for the posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Check out vacancy details below

Civil Engineering: 147 vacancies Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering: 85 vacancies Electrical Engineering: 74 vacancies Mechanical Engineering: 41 vacancies

Candidates must note that that UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020 will be held in three phases.

1)The preliminary

2)The Main

3) The Personality Test.