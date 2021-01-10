New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a number of new openings for the post of Assistant Director, Specialist Grade 2 Assistant Professor, Assistant Director and others. Candidates interested to apply for the positions can do the same through the prescribed format by logging into the official website upsc.gov.in on or before 29 January 2021. Also Read - UPSC CDS (I) 2021 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download And Other Details Here

Assistant Director (Shipping)- 1 Post

Specialist Grade III Assistant

Professor (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy) – 6 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant

Professor (Medical Gastroenterology) – 7 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Ophthalmology) – 13 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) – 19 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Cardiology) – 2 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor(Paediatric Surgery) – 1 Post

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) – 6 Posts

Assistant Director(Ballistics), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department – 1 Post

Eligibility criteria:

A candidate must be a diploma holder, PG diploma holder or any graduate for applying for this UPSC job vacancies.

Here’s the detailed educational qualification according to the positions:

Assistant Director(Shipping)– Degree of a recognized University/Institute.

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Ophthalmology), Obseretrics and Gynaecology, Paediatric Cardiology, Paediatric Surgery,Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery – Candidate should have a recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956; Graduate degree in the concerned specialty or super specialty mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute; Post Graduate degree in the concerned specialty or super specialty.

Assistant Director(Ballistics), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department – Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent.

How to Apply: