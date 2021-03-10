UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has issued a notification, inviting applications for 822 posts through CS(P)E-2021 (including IFoS(P)E-2021) exam at the official website of UPSC. Candidates who are interested and eligible must register themselves through the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in on or before March 24, 2020 because this is the last date to register yourself for the UPSC Recruitment 2021. Also Read - UPSC Exams Extra Chance: Sanjay Singh Gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 30 Vacancies at upsconline.nic.in Before March 22 | Details Here

Starting of the online application process for UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021: March 4, 2021 Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Notification Released For Over 700 Jobs | Direct Link to Apply

Last date for submission of the online application process for UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021: March 24 2021

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 exam date: June 27, 2021

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021: Vacancy details

Civil Services (IAS) – 712 Vacancies

Indian Forest Services (IFS) – 110 Vacancies

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates aspiring to apply for the above vacancies must hold a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions.

For UPSC IFS Prelims 2021, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions.

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021: Age limit

For UPSC IAS (Civil Services) 2021, candidates must be of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years.

For UPSC IFS 2021, candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years.