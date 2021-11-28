UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Professor (Control System), Associate Professor (Computer Science), Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering), Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering), Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering), Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering), and Tutor in College of Nursing.Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply For Engineer, Supervisor Posts on @careers.bhel.in Before Dec 7

Those candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online on the UPSC official website, www.upsconline.nic.in on or before December 16, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

The last date for submission of the online application is December 16, 2021.

Candidates must note the last date for printing a completely submitted online application is December 17, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy

Professor (Control System): 1

Associate Professor (Computer Science): 1

Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering): 1

Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering): 1

Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering): 2

Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering): 1

Tutor: 14

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

Age Limit

Professor (Control System): 50 years

Associate Professor (Computer Science): 40 years

Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering): 40 years

Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering):43 years

Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering): 40 years

Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering): 40 years

Tutor: 35 years

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only. However, applicants must note that no fee will be charged for candidates belonging to the reserved category such as SC, ST, PwBD, women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Professor (Control System): The applicant must have a Ph.D Degree with First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Control System Engineering/ Embedded System Engineering/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Controls & Instrumentation Engineering/ Electrical Engineering and experience of ten years of teaching, research and/or industry, out of which at least five years at the level of Assistant Professor/ Reader or equivalent grade.

Associate Professor (Computer Science): The applicant should have a Ph.D Degree with First class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science and experience of eight years in teaching, research and/or industry at the level of Lecturer or equivalent grade, excluding the period spent on obtaining the research degree.

Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering)– The candidate should have Ph.D Degree with First class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and experience of eight years in teaching, research, and/or industry at the level of Lecturer or equivalent.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, and other details candidates must go through the detailed notification issued by the Commission. Click Here

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online for the posts at the official website www.upsconline.nic.in. on or before 16th December 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidate must take a save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference. Note, applications will only be accepted through online mode.