UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC)has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates to hire for the posts of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil). There are a total of 6 vacant posts in the department. Candidates will have to work in the office of the Chief Engineer-Cum-Special Secretary (Engineering), Union Territory, Chandigarh, Engineering Department, Chandigarh Administration. Eligible candidates should apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The online application process begins from December 11, 2021, and the last date to apply for the post is on or before 30 December 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is 11:59 PM as of December 31, 2021.

Note, the applicant must not be more than 35 years of age.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancies

Sub Divisional Engineer: 6 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

A candidate must have a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Pay Scale and Selection Process

The selected candidates will be given a pay scale of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with a Grade Pay of Rs 5400 as monthly remuneration. The candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting of the applications and interviews.

Application Fee

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. While candidates belonging to other categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 25 as an application fee.

Other Details

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Commission on its official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Meanwhile, Candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before December 30, 2021. Candidates are requested to apply through online mode against the advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link(below) to apply for the posts of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil).

