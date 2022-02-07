UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates who are willing to appear in the exams can download the hall tickets from the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection For PRT, TGT, Other Posts Across India Without Exam; Download Interview Notification Here

The Commission will conduct the UPSC IFS Mains 2021 Exam from February 27 and will continue till March 6, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. The second shift will begin at 2:00 AM and will conclude at 5:00 PM. The exams will be held ar various cities including Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair, and Shimla. Also Read - CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 36 Posts; Apply Online at ceeri.res.in

Note, candidates must bring the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021 to the examination hall. Also Read - PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 105 Posts at powergridindia.com

Step by Step Guide to Download UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in Click on the Admit Card section available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads ‘E-Admit Cards for various examinations of UPSC‘ You will be directed to a new webpage. Click on the Download Button available beside the INDIAN FOREST SERVICE (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2021 option. You will get two login options. Either login through Registration ID, or Roll number. Enter your login details like registration number or roll number, date of birth, and captcha code, and click on the submit button. Your UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the direct link given below to download the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021