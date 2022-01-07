UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to fill 187 vacancies including posts such as Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Engineer, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officer & Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can submit their application online via the official website – upsc.gov.in latest before the last date. The candidates holding the qualification of bachelor’s/post graduate in the relevant field from a recognized University.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Sub Divisional Engineer Posts on upsc.gov.in by Dec 30 | Check Other Details

Here are all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2022:

Last date

Interested candidates can apply till January 13 (11:59 PM).

Vacancy details:

Assistant Commissioner: 02

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Armament-Ammunition): 29

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Electronics): 74

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Gentex): 54

Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17

Administrative Officer: 09

Assistant Professor: 02

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree/Post Graduation Degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit – 30 & 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can ONLY APPLY ONLINE. They can visit the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in to apply. They don’t need to write to the Commission for Application forms.

Application fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Check notification

Candidates are also requested to keep visiting the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in for the latest updates.