UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For Joint Assistant Director, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Read Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of the application form is January 12, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10 posts will be filled in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection, and other details.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Key Points

UPSC Official Website: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

upsconline.nic.in. Closing date for submission of online recruitment application(ORA) through ORA website: January 12, 2023

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application: January 13, 2023

Number of vacancy: 10

Application link: https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php

UPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancies

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 02 posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech): 04 posts

Joint Assistant Director: 03 posts

Assistant Labour Commissioner: 01 post

UPSC Eligibility Criteria

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): Master degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute.

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech): Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B.Tech) or B.Sc (Engg) awarded by a recognized University in the fields of Electronics or Electronics & Communications or Electronics and Telecommunications or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or Software Engineering.

UPSC Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection criteria from the link given below:

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. (b) No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS. option.

Click on the Apply Now option.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the documents, if required.

Pay the application fee.

Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.