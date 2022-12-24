Top Recommended Stories
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For Joint Assistant Director, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Read Details Here
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Looking for a job? The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of the application form is January 12, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10 posts will be filled in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection, and other details.
Also Read:
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Key Points
- UPSC Official Website: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application(ORA) through ORA website: January 12, 2023
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online application: January 13, 2023
- Number of vacancy: 10
- Application link: https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php
UPSC Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancies
- Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 02 posts
- Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech): 04 posts
- Joint Assistant Director: 03 posts
- Assistant Labour Commissioner: 01 post
UPSC Eligibility Criteria
- Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): Master degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute.
- Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B.Tech) or B.Sc (Engg) awarded by a recognized University in the fields of Electronics or Electronics & Communications or Electronics and Telecommunications or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or Software Engineering.
UPSC Job Application Link
UPSC Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection criteria from the link given below:
Download UPSC Job Notification PDF
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. (b) No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS. option.
- Click on the Apply Now option.
- Fill up the application form.
- Upload the documents, if required.
- Pay the application fee.
- Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.