UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for various posts including that of Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical Officer, Lecturer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the positions till April 28 on the Commission’s website — upsconline.nic.in. According to the UPSC Recruitment notification, a total of 11 vacancies will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till April 29, 2022.Also Read - OSSTET Phase 2 Result 2021 Declared on bseodisha.ac.in; Here’s How Candidates Can Download Scorecard

Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: April 28, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is upto: April 29, 2022

Vacancy Details

Total: 11 posts Also Read - BSEB Releases Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam 2022 Schedule; Exam to Begin From April 25

Assistant Engineer (NQA): 5 Posts

Junior Technical Officer: 2 Posts

Lecturer (Chinese): 1 Post

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): 1 Post

Assistant Director in Computer & System Division: 1 Post

Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Inorder to apply for the positions, a candidate must fulfill these eligibility criteria

Assistant Engineer (NQA) : Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Electrical or Electronics.

: Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Electrical or Electronics. Junior Technical Officer: Bachelor degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics and Communication or Marine or Naval Architecture or Industrial Engineering from a recognized University or institute.

Bachelor degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics and Communication or Marine or Naval Architecture or Industrial Engineering from a recognized University or institute. Lecturer (Chinese) : Master’s degree in Chinese language from a recognized University or Institution.

: Master’s degree in Chinese language from a recognized University or Institution. Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

To check eligibility and other details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Application Correction Window Opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in| Check List of Changes You Can Make

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, www.upsconline.nic.in on or before April 28, 2022. Offline or postal applications will not be accepted.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.