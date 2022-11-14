UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 160 Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Check Pay Scale Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022 at upsconline.nic.in: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 at upsconline.nic.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Agricultural Engineer, Assistant Director (Corporate Law), and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 01, 2022. According to the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till December 02, 2022. A total of 160 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2022.

UPSC RECRUITMENT 2022: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

Closing Date for Submission of online recruitment application(ORA) through ORA website: December 01, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is up to: 23:59 HRS ON 02.12.2022.

UPSC VACANCY DETAILS

NAME OF THE POSTS AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES

Senior Agricultural Engineer: 7 posts

Agricultural Engineer: 1 Post

Assistant Director: 13 Posts

Assistant Chemist: 1 Post

Assistant Hydrogeologist: 70 Posts

Junior Time Scale: 29 Posts

Assistant Chemist: 6 Posts

Assistant Geologist: 9 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 1 Post

Assistant Chemist: 14 Posts

Lecturer: 9 Posts

UPSC ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: CHECK EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS HERE

Senior Agricultural Engineer: Degree in Agricultural Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

Degree in Agricultural Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. Agricultural Engineer: Degree in Agricultural Engineering or Mechanical Engineering of a recognized University.

Degree in Agricultural Engineering or Mechanical Engineering of a recognized University. Assistant Director (Corporate Law): Bachelor degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute; OR (ii) Integrated Bachelor degree in Law (Five Years’) from a recognized University or Institute; OR (iii) Bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute and Company Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

UPSC SALARY

Senior Agricultural Engineer: Pay Scale: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Agricultural Engineer: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Director: Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Chemist: Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Hydrogeologist: Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Junior Time Scale: Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

UPSC SELECTION CRITERIA

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD UPSC RECRUITMENT JOB NOTIFICATION

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

HOW TO APPLY FOR UPSC JOBS?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS option.

Click on the Apply Now option.

Fill up the application form. Upload the documents, if required.

Pay the application fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.