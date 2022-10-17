UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. A total of 52 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is October 27. Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post and pay the fee for each post in the prescribed manner. Candidates can check the application link, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Soon For Grade 3, 4 Posts; Check Scores at sebaonline.org

UPSC Recruitment: Check Important Dates Here

Closing date for submission of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) through ORA website:23:59 HRS ON 27.10.2022.

The last date for printing of the completely submitted online application: 23:59 HRS ON 28.10.2022.

UPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancies

Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering): 01 post

Scientist ‘B’: 07 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Narcotics): 03 posts

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): 01 post

Assistant Architect: 13 posts

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 01 post

Drugs Inspector: 26 posts

DIRECT LINK: Apply Online For UPSC Recruitment 2022

UPSC Application Fee

Application fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. (b) No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering): Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering): Degree in Mechanical / Marine Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent*. *Equivalent means any Technical Institutes recognized by AICTE/UGC and not to be construed as educational qualification.

Scientist 'B': Master Degree in Chemistry or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or institute. To know more about the recruitment process, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

DIRECT LINK: Download UPSC Job Recruitment Notification 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Salary/ Pay Scale Here

Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering) : Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Scientist ‘B’: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Narcotics) : Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics) : Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Assistant Architect: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA Drugs Inspector: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. For more details, refer to the notification shared above.