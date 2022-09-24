UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Prosecutor, Specialist Grade III (General Medicine), and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the Commission’s official website at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. A total of 52 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is October 13, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, eligibility, and other details here.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Ends Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Exam Pattern, Other Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: October 13, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: October 14, 2022

UPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and number of vacancies

Prosecutor in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO): 12 posts

Specialist Grade III (General Medicine): 28 posts

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 01 post

Assistant Professor (Unani): 01 post

Veterinary Officer: 10 posts

UPSC Eligibility Criteria

Prosecutor in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO): Graduate in any discipline plus bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute; OR (ii) Integrated graduate in Law (five years duration) from a recognized University or Institute.

Graduate in any discipline plus bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute; OR (ii) Integrated graduate in Law (five years duration) from a recognized University or Institute. Specialist Grade III (General Medicine) : A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) Post-graduate Degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or Super-speciality mentioned in Section-A in Schedule-VI of CHS amendment Rules 2019 i.e. Section-A Doctor of Medicine (Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine (General Medicine); or Diplomate National Board (Medicine/General Medicine).

: A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) Post-graduate Degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or Super-speciality mentioned in Section-A in Schedule-VI of CHS amendment Rules 2019 i.e. Section-A Doctor of Medicine (Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine (General Medicine); or Diplomate National Board (Medicine/General Medicine). Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. Assistant Professor (Unani): Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. Veterinary Officer: A recognized Veterinary qualification included in the first schedule or second schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1982 * (Number 52 of 1984). (ii) Should be registered with the State Veterinary Council or Indian Veterinary Council.

UPSC Selection Procedure

To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download UPSC Recruitment Notification

UPSC Salary

Prosecutor in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO): Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Specialist Grade III (General Medicine): Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA.

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA. Assistant Professor (Unani): Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA Veterinary Officer: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

Application Fee For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Direct Link: Apply Online For UPSC Jobs 2022

How to Apply For UPSC Jobs 2022

Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.