UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Assistant Director, Deputy Director, and others. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is September 01, 2022. According to the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till September 02, 2022. UPSC Recruitment drive aims to fill 37 vacant posts.Also Read - MAH CET 2022 Admit Card for MBA Exam Released at cetcell.mahacet.org| Here's Direct Link
Here’s all you need to know about qualifications and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2022.
UPSC Important Dates
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: September 01, 2022
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: September 02, 2022
UPSC Vacancy Details
Name of the post and the number of vacancy
- Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): 02 posts
- Deputy Director of Flying Training: 04 posts
- Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): 01 post
- Photographic Officer: 01 post
- Senior Photographic Officer: 01 post
- Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): 01 post
- Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis): 1 post
- Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: 22 post
- Principal in Railway Degree College: 01 post
- Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation: 01 post
- Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil): 02 posts
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): Degree in law from a recognized university.
- Deputy Director of Flying Training: 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a recognised Board; and (b) Licenses and ratings:- (i) Valid Air Transport Pilot Licence or Commercial Pilot Licence with Instrumental Rating; (ii) Valid Flight Instructor Rating; (iii) Open rating on Commercial Pilot Licence on aeroplanes having an all-up-weight not exceeding 1500 Kilogram; and (iv) Multi Engine endorsement of atleast two aeroplanes below 5700 Kilogram on Commercial Pilot Licence.
- Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): Master Degree in Physics or Degree in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgy from a recognized University or Institute.
UPSC Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more details, check the recruitment notification here. Also Read - CUET UG Phase 4 Admit Card 2022 Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exam From Aug 17
UPSC Salary
- Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Deputy Director of Flying Training: Level 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Photographic Officer: Level07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Senior Photographic Officer: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis): Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Principal in Railway Degree College: 13A in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation: Level- 14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil): Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Also Read - Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 35K Per Month; Apply For 11 Posts at dphcl.org
- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
- On the homepage, Click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS option.
- Click on the Apply Now option.
- Fill up the application form.
- Upload the documents, if required.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.