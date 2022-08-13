UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Assistant Director, Deputy Director, and others. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is September 01, 2022. According to the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till September 02, 2022. UPSC Recruitment drive aims to fill 37 vacant posts.Also Read - MAH CET 2022 Admit Card for MBA Exam Released at cetcell.mahacet.org| Here's Direct Link

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2022.

UPSC Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: September 01, 2022 The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: September 02, 2022

UPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): 02 posts

Deputy Director of Flying Training: 04 posts

Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): 01 post

Photographic Officer: 01 post

Senior Photographic Officer: 01 post

Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): 01 post

Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis): 1 post

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: 22 post

Principal in Railway Degree College: 01 post

Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation: 01 post

Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil): 02 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): Degree in law from a recognized university.

10+2 with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a recognised Board; and (b) Licenses and ratings:- (i) Valid Air Transport Pilot Licence or Commercial Pilot Licence with Instrumental Rating; (ii) Valid Flight Instructor Rating; (iii) Open rating on Commercial Pilot Licence on aeroplanes having an all-up-weight not exceeding 1500 Kilogram; and (iv) Multi Engine endorsement of atleast two aeroplanes below 5700 Kilogram on Commercial Pilot Licence. Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): Master Degree in Physics or Degree in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgy from a recognized University or Institute.

UPSC Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more details, check the recruitment notification here. Also Read - CUET UG Phase 4 Admit Card 2022 Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exam From Aug 17

UPSC Salary

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Deputy Director of Flying Training: Level 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Photographic Officer: Level07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Senior Photographic Officer: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis): Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Principal in Railway Degree College: 13A in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation: Level- 14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil): Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?