UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Assistant Commissioner, and others. However, candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is tomorrow, i.e. January 13, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 187 vacant posts will be filled. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission, www.upsconline.nic.in.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner: 02

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Armament-Ammunition): 29

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Electronics): 74

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Gentex): 54

Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17

Administrative Officer: 09

Assistant Professor: 02

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Commissioner: Master’s Degree in Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Extension or Agronomy or Entomology or Nematology or Genetics and Plant Breeding or Agriculture Botany or Plant Biotechnology or Plant Pathology or Plant Physiology or Seed Science and Technology or Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry OR Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Armament-Ammunition) : Masters Degree in Science inone of the subjects viz. Physics, Chemistry (Inorganic), Chemistry(Organic) from a recognized University OR Bachelor degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical or Production from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Time Scale (JTS): Degree of a recognized University, (ii) Diploma in Social Work or Labour Welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or Labour Law from a recognized University or Institution.

Administrative Officer: Bachelor's degree of a recognized University. (B)EXPERIENCE: Two years experience in Administration, Accounts, and Establishment, Legal or Vigilance matters in Central or State or Union Territory Government or Government Autonomous or Statutory Organisation or Central or State Public Sector Corporation or University.

Application Fee: The official notification reads, ”Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.”

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, www.upsconline.nic.in on or before January 13, 2022. For more details regarding the age limit, eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Union Public Service Commission.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check here Official notification