UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor, Aeronautical Officer, and others. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is July 14, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 vacancies.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply Before July 09

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: July 14, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: July 15, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Aeronautical Officer: 6 Posts

Professor: 01 post

Assistant Professor: 04 posts

Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: 01 post

Engineer & Ship Surveyor Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 01 post

Eligibility Criteria

Aeronautical Officer: Degree in Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical or

Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University.

Degree in Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical or Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University. Professor : Master’s Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or institute. (ii) Master in Philosophy in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution. (iii) Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution.

: Master’s Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or institute. (ii) Master in Philosophy in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution. (iii) Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution. Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: (i) Master Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from arecognized University or Institute. (ii) M. Phil or Diploma in Clinical Psychology (two years course) from a recognized University or Institute.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result to Release Soon; Know How Candidates Will Be Marked, Method Of Resolving Ties

How to Apply Online?