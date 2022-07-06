UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor, Aeronautical Officer, and others. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is July 14, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 vacancies.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply Before July 09
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: July 14, 2022
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: July 15, 2022
Vacancy Details
Name of the post and the number of vacancy
- Aeronautical Officer: 6 Posts
- Professor: 01 post
- Assistant Professor: 04 posts
- Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: 01 post
- Engineer & Ship Surveyor Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 01 post
Eligibility Criteria
- Aeronautical Officer: Degree in Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical or
Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University.
- Professor: Master’s Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or institute. (ii) Master in Philosophy in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution. (iii) Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution.
- Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: (i) Master Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from arecognized University or Institute. (ii) M. Phil or Diploma in Clinical Psychology (two years course) from a recognized University or Institute.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.
How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS.”
- Click on the Apply Now option.
- Now, fill out the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.