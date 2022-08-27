UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Anthropologist, Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics), and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 15, 2022. The last date for printing completely submitted online application is till September 16, 2022. Applicants can check the important dates, the number of vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Schedule Released on rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here

Important Dates Here

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: September 15, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: September 16, 2022

UPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division): 01 post

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I (Documents): 04 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory: 01 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Electronics): 03 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology): 03 posts

Rehabilitation Officer:04 posts

Deputy Director General/Regional Director:03 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division) : Master’s degree in Anthropology of a recognized University with more than fifty percent papers in Cultural Anthropology in final year examination.

: Master’s degree in Anthropology of a recognized University with more than fifty percent papers in Cultural Anthropology in final year examination. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I (Documents): M.Sc in Chemistry or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University.

M.Sc in Chemistry or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University. Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory: Master Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of science from a recognised University or Institute. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. Also Read - UPSC One Time Registration Platform Launched at upsc.gov.in; Here's How to Fill Form

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Register For 36 Posts at recruit.barc.gov.in; Read Details Here

How to Apply Online For UPSC Recruitment 2022?