UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Scientific Officer, Deputy Director, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is September 01, 2022. As per the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till September 02, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 37 vacant posts will be filled.
Important Dates Here
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: September 01, 2022
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: September 02, 2022
UPSC Vacancy Details
Name of the post and the number of vacancy
- Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): 02 posts
- Deputy Director of Flying Training: 04 posts
- Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): 01 post
- Photographic Officer: 01 post
- Senior Photographic Officer: 01 post
- Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): 01 post
- Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis): 1 post
- Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: 22 post
- Principal in Railway Degree College: 01 post
- Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation: 01 post
- Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil): 02 posts
Eligibility Criteria
- Deputy Director of Flying Training: 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a recognised Board; and (b) Licenses and ratings:- (i) Valid Air Transport Pilot Licence or Commercial Pilot Licence with Instrumental Rating; (ii) Valid Flight Instructor Rating; (iii) Open rating on Commercial Pilot Licence on aeroplanes having an all-up-weight not exceeding 1500 Kilogram; and (iv) Multi Engine endorsement of atleast two aeroplanes below 5700 Kilogram on Commercial Pilot Licence.
- Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): Master Degree in Physics or Degree in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgy from a recognized University or Institute.
- Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): Masters Degree in Physics or Applied Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Forensic Science with Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognised University OR Bachelor of Engineering or B. Tech. (Civil or Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Computer Science or Instrumentation) or Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) or Information
Technology or Electronics and Electrical Engineering (EEE) from a recognised University. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.
Salary
- Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Deputy Director of Flying Training: Level 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Photographic Officer: Level07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Senior Photographic Officer: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis): Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Principal in Railway Degree College: 13A in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation: Level- 14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil): Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
How to Apply?
Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.