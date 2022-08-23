UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Scientific Officer, Deputy Director, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is September 01, 2022. As per the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till September 02, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 37 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Register For 36 Posts at recruit.barc.gov.in; Read Details Here

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: September 01, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: September 02, 2022

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): 02 posts Deputy Director of Flying Training: 04 posts Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): 01 post Photographic Officer: 01 post Senior Photographic Officer: 01 post Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): 01 post Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis): 1 post Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: 22 post Principal in Railway Degree College: 01 post Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation: 01 post Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil): 02 posts

Deputy Director of Flying Training: 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a recognised Board; and (b) Licenses and ratings:- (i) Valid Air Transport Pilot Licence or Commercial Pilot Licence with Instrumental Rating; (ii) Valid Flight Instructor Rating; (iii) Open rating on Commercial Pilot Licence on aeroplanes having an all-up-weight not exceeding 1500 Kilogram; and (iv) Multi Engine endorsement of atleast two aeroplanes below 5700 Kilogram on Commercial Pilot Licence.

Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): Master Degree in Physics or Degree in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgy from a recognized University or Institute.

Master Degree in Physics or Degree in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgy from a recognized University or Institute. Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): Masters Degree in Physics or Applied Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Forensic Science with Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognised University OR Bachelor of Engineering or B. Tech. (Civil or Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Computer Science or Instrumentation) or Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) or Information

Technology or Electronics and Electrical Engineering (EEE) from a recognised University. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download UPSC Recruitment Notification 2022

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Direct Link: Apply Online For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Deputy Director of Flying Training: Level 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Scientific Officer (NonDestructive): Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Photographic Officer: Level07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Senior Photographic Officer: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis): Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Principal in Railway Degree College: 13A in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation: Level- 14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil): Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.