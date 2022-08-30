UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology), Rehabilitation Officer, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the Commission’s official website at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. Applicants can submit the application form by September 15, 2022. Meanwhile, the last date for printing the completely submitted online application is till September 16, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 19 vacant posts will be filled. Read below for eligibility, and vacancy details.Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Class 10th Pass Eligible

Important Dates Here

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: September 15, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: September 16, 2022

Vacancy Details

Check the post name and the number of vacancies

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division): 01 post

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I (Documents): 04 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory: 01 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Electronics): 03 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology): 03 posts

Rehabilitation Officer:04 posts

Deputy Director General/Regional Director:03 posts

Eligibility Criteria For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division): Master’s degree in Anthropology of a recognized University with more than fifty percent papers in Cultural Anthropology in final year examination. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I (Documents): M.Sc in Chemistry or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University. Rehabilitation Officer: Post Graduate Degree in Social Work/Sociology/Education/Psychology of a recognized university or equivalent. Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory: Master Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of science from a recognised University or Institute. Deputy Director General/Regional Director: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university; (ii) Diploma or Certificate of foreign language course, other than English, for a minimum period of six months.

Check Salary Here

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division): Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-I (Documents) : Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory : Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Electronics): Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Psychology) : Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Rehabilitation Officer: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Deputy Director General/Regional Director: Level- 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Direct Link: Download UPSC Recruitment Notification 2022

Application Fee For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.