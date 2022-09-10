UPSC Recruitment 2022: Looking for a job? Then you must go through this article. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Senior Instructor, Deputy Director, Junior Scientific Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in till September 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 54 posts will be filled in the organization. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Result Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How to Check Scorecard

Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: September 29, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is upto: September 30, 2022

UPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Senior Instructor: 1 post

Deputy Director: 1 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic DNA): 06 posts

Junior Scientific Officer(Explosives): 01 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 01 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Geo-physics): 01 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Geology): 01 post

Labour Enforcement Officer: 42 posts

UPSC Eligibility Criteria

Senior Instructor: M.Sc. in Marine Biology or Zoology or Fisheries Science or equivalent from a recognized University.

M.Sc. in Marine Biology or Zoology or Fisheries Science or equivalent from a recognized University. Deputy Director: Masters Degree in Computer Applications or Computer Science or M. Tech (with specialization in Computer Applications) or BE/B. Tech in Information Technology or Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

Masters Degree in Computer Applications or Computer Science or M. Tech (with specialization in Computer Applications) or BE/B. Tech in Information Technology or Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology from a recognized University or Institute. Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic DNA): Master degree in Biochemistry or Biotechnology or Zoology or Human Genetics having Botany or Zoology as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University; or Master Degree in Forensic Science with Botany or Zoology as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or institute OR Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Biotechnology from recognised University or institute. For more details, check the recruitment notification here.

UPSC Pay Scale

Senior Instructor: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Deputy Director: Level- 13A in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Level- 13A in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic DNA): Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Junior Scientific Officer(Explosives): Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry) : Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Scientist ‘B’ (Geo-physics): Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Scientist ‘B’ (Geology): Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Labour Enforcement Officer: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Details Inside

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?