UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Geophysicist and other posts under UPSC Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 67 vacant posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is on or before May 12, 2022. Note, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till May 13, 2022. Here are all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2022.

Check Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: May 12, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: May 13, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of 67 vacant posts will be filled in the Organization.

Assistant Chemist: 22 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 40 Posts

Assistant Director: 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer: 1 Post

Senior Lecturer: 1 Post

Sub Divisional Engineer: 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Inorder to apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must fulfill these eligibility criteria

Assistant Chemist: Master’s Degree in any branch of Chemistry OR Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology from a recognized University/ Institution OR Degree or Diploma conferred by the Associate Institute of Chemist (India) in Chemistry.

Master’s Degree in any branch of Chemistry OR Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology from a recognized University/ Institution OR Degree or Diploma conferred by the Associate Institute of Chemist (India) in Chemistry. Senior Scientific Officer: Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Toxicology or Biochemistry or Forensic Science from a recognized University or Institute and (ii) Bachelor’s Degree with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute.

Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Toxicology or Biochemistry or Forensic Science from a recognized University or Institute and (ii) Bachelor’s Degree with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. Sub Divisional Engineer: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

How to Apply Online For UPSC Recruitment 2022?

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS.

Click on the Apply Now option.

Fil the form. Pay the application fee.

Upload the documents, if required.

Download the application form for future reference.

Note: The The last date to apply for the posts is till May 12, 2022.