UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates for Senior Administrative Officer, Assistant Employment Officer, and others under UPSC Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is February 10, 2022. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application will be till February 11, 2022.

Last date for submission of online application: February 10, 2022.

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: February 11, 2022.

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: 8 Posts

Assistant Employment Officer: 1 Post

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Professor ( Ayurveda) Panchkarma: 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 1 Post

Assistant Professor ( Ayurveda): 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: Degree of a recognized university.

Assistant Employment Officer: Master’s Degree in Commerce or Social Welfare or Social Work or Economics or Statistics or Psychology or Education of a recognized university or equivalent.

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer: Master’s Degree in Social Welfare or Social Work or Economics or Statistics or Psychology or Commerce or Education of a recognized University or equivalent.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and selection process through the detailed notification given below.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Download Official Notification Here

Age Limit

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II, Assistant Employment Officer: 35 years

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer: 30 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 45 years

Assistant Professor ( Ayurveda) Shalya Tantra: 50 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Swasthavritta evum Yoga: 48 years

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 10, 2021. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. To apply online, candidates must click on the link given below.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online