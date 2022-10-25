UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Extension Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by logging into the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till November 11, 2022. Candidates can check the vacancies, application form, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Reporting Underway; Check List Of Documents Required, Other Details

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: November 10, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: November 11, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Extension Officer: 1 Post

Junior Scientific Officer(Biology): 01 Post

Junior Scientific Officer(Chemistry): 01 Post

Investigator Grade-I: 12 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): Masters degree in Botany or Zoology or Microbiology orBiotechnology or Biochemistry or Physical Anthropology or Genetics or Forensic Science with Botany or Zoology as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of Science level from a recognised University; OR B.E. or B. Tech in Biotechnology from recognised University. Junior Scientific Officer(Chemistry): Masters degree in Chemistry or Associateship diploma of the Institution of Chemist by examination* or Biochemistry or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognised University. Investigator Grade-I: Post Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent; OR Post Graduate Degree inMathematics/Statistics/Commerce with one paper in Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. Extension Officer: Master Degree in Agriculture or Agricultural Extension from a recognized university or institute or Master of Business Administration with Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Rural Management from a recognized university or institute or Master’s degree in Agricultural Business Management or Vegetable Sciences or Horticulture or Agro-Forestry or Degree in Agriculture Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

