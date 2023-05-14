Home

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply For 285 Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Job Description Inside

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is hiring candidates. Check job description here.

Hiring Alert: From SBI Bank to CRPF; Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Medical Officer, Head Librarian, Specialist Grade III (Ophthalmology), and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The closing date for submission of the online recruitment application(ORA) through the ORA website is June 1, 2023. A total of 285 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the official websites, number of vacancies, and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Details

Senior Farm Manager: 1 post

Cabin Safety Inspector: 20 posts

Head Librarian: 1 post

Scientist – ‘B’: 7 posts

Specialist Grade III: 13 posts

Assistant Chemist: 3 posts

Assistant Labour Commissioner: 1 post

Medical Officer: 234 posts

General Duty Medical Officer: 5 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Senior Farm Manager: M.Sc. in Horticulture or Agriculture with specialization in Horticulture from a recognized University or Institute.

M.Sc. in Horticulture or Agriculture with specialization in Horticulture from a recognized University or Institute. Cabin Safety Inspector : Passed 10+2 from a recognised Board.

: Passed 10+2 from a recognised Board. Head Librarian: Degree of a recognized University. (ii) Degree or equivalent diploma in Library Science from a recognized University or Institution. Candidates interested in applying for the positions should review the Detailed Notification, which is available here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website https://www.upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in.

