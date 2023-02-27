Home

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for AD, Specialist Grade III, and Other Posts; Application Process Underway

The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination must note that the application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application is March 16.

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Director, Assistant Library and Information Officer, Mineral Officer and other posts. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination must note that the application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application is March 16. The aspirants can apply online through the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 43 vacancies.

Assistant Director (Capital Market) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO): 1

Assistant Library and Information Officer (Kannada) in Central Secretariat Library, Ministry of Culture: 1

Specialist Grade III (Radio-diagnosis), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 14

Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 12

Specialist Grade III (Tuberculosis), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 3

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) in Directorate General Of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment: 3

Deputy Ore Dressing Officer in Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines: 5

Mineral Officer (Intelligence) in Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines: 4

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI’s net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

