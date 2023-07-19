UPSC Recruitment 2023: Exam Schedule Released on upsc.gov.in | Check Details Here

Home

The combined recruitment exam for the Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade of Central Labour Service Consisting of the Posts of ALC (Central) - AWC (Central) - ALWC (Central) - Assistant Director will be conducted on August 20.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released UPSC Recruitment 2023 schedule for multiple posts. Aspirants can check the schedule on the official website upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, the Drug Inspector in Drugs Control Department (GNCTD) recruitment exam will be held on August 19. The test will be held from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM.

For UPSC Recruitment 2023, candidates should note that the exam will have objective-type questions with multiple choices for answers. A total of 25 posts will be filled through UPSC Recruitment 2023.

In the meantime, the recruitment exam for assistant architects in Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will be conducted on Saturday, August 19. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and 13 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Candidates should take note that no request for a change of test centre will be entertained.

The recruitment exam for the Junior Translation Officer in ESIC, Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as the Junior Translation Officer in EPFO, Ministry of Labour and Employment will be held on August 20.

Both these recruitment tests will be conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. A total of 86 posts will be filled in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment through this recruitment exam.

The combined recruitment exam for the Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade of Central Labour Service Consisting of the Posts of ALC (Central) – AWC (Central) – ALWC (Central) – Assistant Director will be conducted on August 20. The exam will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Check Important Guidelines

According to UPSC Recruitment day guidelines, candidates must report at the exam centre one hour before the test starts.

Entry into the exam hall will be closed 10 minutes before the test starts.

Applicants need to bring a hard copy or printout of the admit card to the exam hall.

Candidates should carry copy of the ‘instruction to candidates to the exam venue.

