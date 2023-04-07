Home

Education

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply For 146 Posts at upsc.gov.in; Check Details Inside

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacant posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Research Officer (Naturopathy), Assistant Director(Regulations & Information), Public Prosecutor, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacant posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 27, 2023. The registration process will begin on April 8, 2023. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

online recruitment application(ORA) are invited for direct recruitment by selection through website: April 8, 2023

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: April 27, 2023

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: April 28, 2023

UPSC Vacancy: Check Details Here

Research Officer (Naturopathy) 1 Assistant Director (Regulations & Information) 16 Research Officer (Yoga) 1 Assistant Director (Forensic Audit) 1 Public Prosecutor 48 Junior Engineer (Civil) 58 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 20 Assistant Architect 1

UPSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Research Officer (Naturopathy) Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science Degree of five and a half years duration from a recognized University or Institute. (ii) Post-graduate Degree in Naturopathy from a recognized University or Institute. Assistant Director (Regulations & Information) Degree in law from a recognized

university; and Research Officer (Yoga) Bachelor Degree in Yoga from a recognized University or Institute. (ii) Post-graduate Degree in Yoga from a recognized

University or Institute Assistant Director (Forensic Audit) Chartered Accountant or Cost

and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s in Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s in Commerce or Bachelor’s in Law Public Prosecutor Degree in Law of a recognized University Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University or Institute Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognised University or Institute Assistant Architect Degree in Architecture or an equivalent diploma from a recognized

University /Institution or equivalent. (ii) Should be registered with the Council of Architecture.

Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS. option.

Click on the Apply Now option.

Fill the application form.

Upload the documents, if required.

Pay the application fee.

Save, Download the application form, and take a printout of it for future reference.

