UPSC recruitment 2023: Application Window To Close Today, Apply At upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date For DCIO, SSA And Other Posts Today, How To Apply At upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2023: The last date to apply for the 30 posts of Specialist Grade III and others in various ministries of the Government of India is today, August 31.

UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 30 vacancies.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The online application window for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Grade III and others in various ministries of the Government of India will be closed today, August 31, informed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its notification. Candidates willing to apply can visit the commission’s website at upsconline.nic.in and fill up the form. It is important to note that the UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 30 vacancies in the posts of Specialist Officers and Scientific Assistants in various ministries of the central government.

Among the offered posts by the commission, 1 post is for Post Harvest Technologist and 5 vacancies are for Senior Scientific Assistant posts. For Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, there are 4 vacancies, and for Junior Scientific Officer there is 1 post. Lastly, a total of 19 seats are reserved for Specialist Grade III posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Male candidates from General/Other Backward Class/Economically Weaker Sections are required to pay the full prescribed application fee of Rs 25 at the time of registration. However, female candidates from Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Note that applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and rejected immediately. Also, once paid, the fee shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Post Harvest Technologist: Candidates applying for the post must possess a master’s degree in Post-Harvest Technology or Food Science and Nutrition or Food Technology from a recognized University or Institute with a National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Aeronautical): Candidates must have a degree in Aeronautical Engineering or Technology from any recognized University or he/she must be an Associate Member of the Institute of Engineers (AMIE) (Only those students who were enrolled in Institutions with permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013 would be eligible). Besides that, he must be an associate Member of the Aeronautical Society of India (AMASI) (Only those students who were enrolled with Institutions with permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013 would be eligible.)

Junior Scientific Officer: To apply for this post, candidates must have a Master’s degree in Botany or Zoology or Microbiology or Biotechnology or Biochemistry or Physical Anthropology or Genetics or Forensic Science with Botany or Zoology as one of the subjects during all three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognised university OR B.E or B. Tech. in Biotechnology from a recognised university.

Applicants must check the notification attached below to know the educational qualifications of other mentioned posts:

Direct link for the official UPSC notification 2023:

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘“One-time registration (OTR)” link available on the homepage

Step 3: After clicking, create a registration profile and login to your account

Step 4: Now proceed with the application form as directed

Step 5: Upload the required documents as mentioned in the form

Step 6: Pay the prescribed application fees and hit submit

Step 7: Download the form submitted and take a printout for future reference

For any additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

