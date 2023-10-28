Home

Education

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply For Professor, Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply For Professor, Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Job Notification 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, Assistant Director (Management), and other posts.

BPSC 69th CCE Registration 2023 Begins at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, Apply Till Aug 5.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

UPSC Job Notification 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, Assistant Director (Management), and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 16. Meanwhile, the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is November 17. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 vacant posts will be filled in the Commission. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2023.

Trending Now

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: November 16, 2023

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is upto: November 17, 2023

UPSC Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology): 7 posts

Assistant Director (Management) in North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA): 1 post

Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Chemical): 4 posts

Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Glass & Ceramics): 4 posts

Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Food): 12 posts

Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Hosiery): 4 posts

Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Leather & Footwear): 5 posts

Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Metallurgy): 5 posts

Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Metal Finishing): 4 posts

Professor (Pharmacology), Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration: 1 post

Senior Lecturer (Radiodiagnosis): 2 posts

Senior Lecturer (Psychiatry): 1 post

UPSC Educational Qualification: Check Eligibility Criteria

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology): A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) PostGraduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine (Medical Gastroenterology); or Doctorate of Medicine (Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Medical Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Gastroenterology); or Doctor of Medicine (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Doctor of Medicine (Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board (Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology.

A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) PostGraduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine (Medical Gastroenterology); or Doctorate of Medicine (Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Medical Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Gastroenterology); or Doctor of Medicine (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Doctor of Medicine (Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board (Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology. Assistant Director (Management) in North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA): Master Degree in Management Studies (Master of Business Administration) with specialization in Human Resource Management from recognized University.

UPSC Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualifications and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:

You may like to read

UPSC Recruitment Notification pdf

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.