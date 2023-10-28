By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply For Professor, Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in
UPSC Job Notification 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, Assistant Director (Management), and other posts.
UPSC Job Notification 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, Assistant Director (Management), and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 16. Meanwhile, the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is November 17. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 vacant posts will be filled in the Commission. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2023.
Trending Now
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Dates
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: November 16, 2023
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is upto: November 17, 2023
UPSC Vacancy Details
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology): 7 posts
- Assistant Director (Management) in North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA): 1 post
- Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Chemical): 4 posts
- Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Glass & Ceramics): 4 posts
- Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Food): 12 posts
- Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Hosiery): 4 posts
- Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Leather & Footwear): 5 posts
- Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Metallurgy): 5 posts
- Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Metal Finishing): 4 posts
- Professor (Pharmacology), Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration: 1 post
- Senior Lecturer (Radiodiagnosis): 2 posts
- Senior Lecturer (Psychiatry): 1 post
UPSC Educational Qualification: Check Eligibility Criteria
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology): A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) PostGraduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine (Medical Gastroenterology); or Doctorate of Medicine (Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Medical Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Gastroenterology); or Doctor of Medicine (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Doctor of Medicine (Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board (Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology.
- Assistant Director (Management) in North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA): Master Degree in Management Studies (Master of Business Administration) with specialization in Human Resource Management from recognized University.
UPSC Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualifications and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:
You may like to read
UPSC Recruitment Notification pdf
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.